PSU Football to face Illinois in “Champions Week” Game

Nittany Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Penn State head coach James Franklin joins his players for the alma mater following an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Coming off their third straight win, the Penn State Nittany Lions football team have officially announced their opponent and kickoff time for the Big Ten’s “Champions Week.”

Penn State will face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 5:30 pm, and will air on Fox Sports 1.

The last time these two teams met was back in 2018, when Penn State traveled to Champaign to take down the Fighting Illini, 63-24. Illinois will enter the game with a 2-5 record, and without head coach Lovie Smith, who was fired earlier today.

Penn State looks to pick up win number four on the season, as well a their fourth straight win after starting 0-5.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


app apple google

Don't Miss