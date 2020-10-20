PSU football sports new patches, helmet stickers for social justice initiative

Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) celebrates with tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) after scoring on a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019. Penn State defeated 34-27. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s football team has launched a new set of uniform patches and helmet stickers as a representation of their “Penn State United” campaign to promote unity for the 2020 season.

The logo that the student-athletes will wear is supposed to symbolize the team’s journey for unity, according to the university. It is an outline of Pennsylvania with diverse interlocking hands, featuring the team’s colors of blue and white.

Penn State athletics said the idea for the logo was born out of a discussion with the football program’s leadership council.

“I am so proud of the work done by our football student-athletes and staff this summer regarding social justice,” said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour. “Penn State United is one of many steps we have and will take as an athletics department to address social justice issues facing our country.”

As other Penn State teams begin competition, they will be able to use the Penn State United logo as well, or create their own social justice initiatives.