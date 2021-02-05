PSU Football announces 2021 Fall Schedule, opens season against Wisconsin

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — With National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, the Big Ten announced the 2021 Fall Football Schedule this afternoon.

Penn State will open their season in Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Week One.

They will host one Power 5 match-up against Auburn in Week three, and two other non-conference games against Ball State and Villanova before playing the remainder of their games against conference opponents.

Check out the full schedule below:

The 2021 Penn State Football Schedule:#WeAre pic.twitter.com/bfKLjEgUEx — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 5, 2021 Penn State Football Schedule

Penn State is coming off a 2020 season where they finished 4-5, winning four straight games to salvage a season that got off to an 0-5 start.

The Nittany Lions made some coaching changes as well, including the hiring of former Texas Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Other notable games on the schedule will be a trip to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in mid-October, a trip to Columbus to take on Ohio State at the end of October, and hosting Michigan at Beaver Stadium mid-November.