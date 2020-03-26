PSU Football alum Anthony Zettel signs with Vikings

Cleveland Browns defensive end Anthony Zettel (97) plays against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Nittany Lions defensive lineman Anthony Zettel has inked a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings official Twitter page announced the signing earlier this morning.

In his first four seasons in the NFL, Zettel has amassed 76 total tackles and 7.5 sacks. Last season, Zettel played four games for the Cincinnati Bengals, and one game for the San Francisco 49ers during the regular season. Zettel appeared in all three games of the 49ers Super Bowl run, recording two tackles during those games.

Zettel’s best season came in 2017 for the Detroit Lions, where he started all 16 games and recorded 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He was waived by the Lions in September of 2018 before being signed by the Cleveland Browns.

During his Penn State career, Zettel netted four sacks or more in every season, finishing with 20 for his career. Zettel was apart of the transition teams, coming in under former head coach Bill O’Brien and ending his career with James Franklin.