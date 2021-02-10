PSU falls to No. 15 Indiana on the road

Penn State Nittany Lions guard Niya Beverley (1) during an NCAA basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Grace Berger secured her third triple-double of the season and No. 15 Indiana beat Penn State 90-65 on Wednesday.

Berger had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and her 10th assist came with 2:35 remaining in the fourth quarter on a pass to Holmes in the lane. Berger has the program’s only three triple-doubles, including one against Penn State in January.

Berger started Indiana’s 12-0 run to begin the third quarter to help build the first double-digit lead of the game at 51-40. The Hoosiers shot 57.1% in the quarter and held Penn State to 3-of-12 shooting to turn a 40-39 halftime deficit into a 65-51 lead.

Ali Patberg added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Aleksa Gulbe scored 15 for Indiana (12-4, 10-2 Big Ten Conference). Nicole Cardano-Hillary was Indiana’s only starter not in double figures, scoring nine points with five assists and four steals..

Holmes was 10 of 12 from the field, 5 of 6 at the free-throw line and she also grabbed seven rebounds.

Niya Beverley scored 16 points for Penn State (8-8, 5-7). Maddie Burke added 13 points and Anna Camden 12.

