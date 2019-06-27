PSU basketball to host Bucknell, Yale in NIT Season Tip-Off

Penn State basketball now knows another portion of its non-conference schedule.

According to a Penn State athletics media release, the Nittany Lions will host both Bucknell and Yale in November as part of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Penn State will host Bucknell on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and Yale on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Bryce Jordan Center. Also as part of the tournament, Penn State will trip to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and on Friday, Nov. 29.

Mississippi, Oklahoma State or Syracuse are possible opponents for the two games at the Barclays Center.

Game times and TV coverage will be announced at a later date.