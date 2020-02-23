PSU basketball comeback against Indiana not enough, drops second straight game

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (4) drives on Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

BLOOMINGTON, IN. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Nittany Lions put themselves in a hole in the first half, trailing by 13 points at halftime to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Nittany Lions roared back in the second half, rattling off 12 straight points and cutting the lead to one three minutes into the second half. Both teams would battle back and forth and Penn State took 48-42 lead with 12 minutes left.

Then, the Hoosiers took over, outscoring the Nittany Lions 15-2 over the next seven minutes, and holding off a late Nittany Lions surge to secure a 68-60 win.

Lamar Stevens lead the way for the Nittany Lions with 29 points and six rebounds. Myles Dread was the only other Nittany Lion to score in double figures, pouring in 10 points.

Penn State now moves to 20-7 on the season, 10-6 in conference play and are now in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten Standings.

The Nittany Lions will return home to the Bryce Jordan Center to take on Rutgers on Tuesday night.

Penn State will look to snap their two game losing streak and avenge an early season loss to the Scarlet Knights.