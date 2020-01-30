Live Now
PSU Baseball Coach reveals how team has rallied around wife’s cancer

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rob Cooper is entering his seventh season has head coach of the Nittany Lions. Wins and losses typically define a coach’s tenure, but in September, Coach Cooper was facing an even tougher challenge: his wife, Maureen Cooper, was battling breast cancer.

Through it all, Coach Cooper says the support of his baseball team, the athletic department, and the community has been encouraging. A few weeks ago, Coach Cooper announced that his wife, Maureen, finished her radiation treatment and did not need chemotherapy.

