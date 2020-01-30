PSU Baseball Coach reveals how team has rallied around wife’s cancer

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rob Cooper is entering his seventh season has head coach of the Nittany Lions. Wins and losses typically define a coach’s tenure, but in September, Coach Cooper was facing an even tougher challenge: his wife, Maureen Cooper, was battling breast cancer.
Through it all, Coach Cooper says the support of his baseball team, the athletic department, and the community has been encouraging. A few weeks ago, Coach Cooper announced that his wife, Maureen, finished her radiation treatment and did not need chemotherapy.
Hear more about how grateful Coach Cooper is to everyone involved with the team and community in the above video.