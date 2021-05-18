Penn State vs Auburn kickoff time announced

Beaver Stadium located on the campus of Penn State University

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s game against Auburn will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

The Nittany Lions will host the Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Auburn will be the first SEC opponent to visit Beaver Stadium since Alabama in 2011.

Penn State is 1-1 against Auburn all-time. Both of these matchups were from bowl games. Penn State defeated Auburn 43-14 in the 1996 Outback Bowl and lost 13-9 in the 2003 Capital One Bowl.

Other non-conference games this season include Ball State and Villanova. The Auburn game will be broadcasted on ABC.