UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – For the first time since August 2020, Penn State Athletics reports zero positive COVID-19 cases during last testing period.

The Athletic Department said, from May 8-14, they conducted 282 tests, with none coming back positive.

Starting this week, the Coronavirus numbers within Athletics will be reported on the Penn State dashboard and no longer be separate from the general numbers reported by the university.