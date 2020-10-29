PSU Athletics loss of revenue predicted to be $70 million or more

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State athletics has launched an initiative to offset university funding shortfalls while supporting student-athlete scholarships and programs.

According to Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour, the loss of revenue is forecasted to be $70 million or more.

Barbour said drastic cost-cutting measures such as budget reductions, salary reductions, refinancing debt and furloughs have already been taken.

“However, without the financial support from our community, Penn State Athletics as we know it is at risk,” Barbour said.

The ONE TEAM initiative will support scholarships for the university’s 800+ student-athletes through the Levi Lamb Fund and Returning Senior Fund. The initiative will also support nutrition, sports medicine, academic support, mental health and wellness, and facility maintenance.

For ways to give to the initiative, you can visit their website.