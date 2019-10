UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State and Michigan will once again meet under the lights.

The Big Ten announced Monday that the Nittany Lions and Wolverines will kickoff on Saturday October 19th at 7:30 pm, with the game airing on ABC. The two teams have traded blowouts the last three times they have met, including a 42-13 Penn State win back in 2017.

That game will be the annual ‘Whiteout’ game, with Penn State potentially trying to crack 111,000 fans in the game.