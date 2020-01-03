Playing at The Palestra reinforces Chambers’ promise

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – When 21st ranked Penn State takes on 23rd ranked Iowa Saturday at The Palestra, it’ll be more than just another Big Ten game.

When Pat Chambers began recruiting Lamar Stevens almost 6 years ago, the Philly native made a promise to the other Philly native that he (Chambers), would not only recruit Philadelphia hard, but also play in the City of Brotherly Love.

Saturday’s top-25 matchup will mark the second time Penn State has played in Philly during Stevens’ time in Happy Valley, something he attributes to the man who recruited him.