PK Magic lifts Penn State past USC

The Nittany Lions celebrate one of Payton Linnehan’s three goal against LaSalle.

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State connects on all five penalty kicks, beating USC in their second round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament.

Goals in regulation by Penn State’s Ally Schlegel, and Sam Coffey netted Penn State a 2-1 lead midway through the second half. But with less than five minutes to go, a Simone Jackson goal sent the Trojan and Lions into overtime.

After a scoreless ten extra minutes, the game would finish in penalties where Penn State connected on all five of their attempts to win, and advance to the third round of the tournament where the Nittay Lions play South Carolina, Sunday at 3 p.m.