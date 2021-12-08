Pickett, Sessoms lead Penn State past Wagner, 74-54

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 16 points with four assists and Sam Sessoms made three 3-pointers, also scoring 16 points, as Penn State broke away from Wagner, 74-54, with a big second half.

Six players scored at least eight points for the Nittany Lions, who broke a two-game losing streak.

Though 11 players scored for Wagner only Alex Morales reached double figures with a season-low 11.

John Harrar finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for Penn State, Seth Lundy added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

