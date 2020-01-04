Phil Trautwein named Penn State’s offensive line coach

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin has named Phil Trautwein as the team’s new offensive line coach.

Trautwein spent the last two seasons as the offensive line coach at Boston College, helping the Eagles to a pair of bowl berths.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil and his family to Penn State. Phil has had success at the highest level as a player, winning two National Championships at Florida and spending four seasons in the NFL. He is a rising star in our profession and has had success in developing tremendous offensive linemen during his time at Boston College with nine players earning All-ACC honors in two seasons. We are excited to bring his knowledge and experiences to Happy Valley.” James Franklin: Penn State Head Football Coach

Trautwein is a native of New Jersey and played four seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Brown, New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers