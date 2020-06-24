Per report, James Franklin will be away from family during season due to COVID-19 concerns

ANN ARBOR, MI – SEPTEMBER 24: Penn State Nittany Lions head football coach James Franklin talks with the official after a targeting call was made on linebacker Brandon Smith #47 (not in photo) during the first quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Penn State […]

(WTAJ) — According to a report by the Thecomeback.com, James Franklin says his wife and daughters will stay in Florida this season due to coronavirus concerns. This report is related to HBO’s Real Sports episode with Bryant Gumbel airing Tuesday night.

“I have two daughters,” Franklin reportedly said in the episode. “My one youngest daughter has sickle cell disease so it’s changed dynamics in our family. My wife and kids are going to stay in Florida for the season. And I’m going to be in Happy Valley just because we think that’s the right thing to do for my daughter with sickle cell.”

Real Sports airs at 10 p.m. on HBO.