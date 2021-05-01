Penn State’s Will Fries drafted to Colts in Round 7 of 2021 NFL Draft

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 30: (L-R) Chasz Wright #77, Will Fries #71 and Steven Gonzalez #74 of the Penn State Nittany Lions walk the field during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl against the Washington Huskies at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 30, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Nittany Lions defeated the Huskies 35-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State offensive tackle Will Fries will be heading to the Indianapolis Colts after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the third straight Penn State player selected after Shaka Toney and Michal Menet.

While at Penn State, Will Fries was a four year starter, starting in 42 of the 48 career games he played with the Nittany Lions. Fries made 26 career starts at right tackle, nine at left tackle, six at right guard and one at left guard.

He was named to the All-Big Ten second team selection by the coaches and honorable mention All-Big Ten honoree by the media in 2020. He also picked up an honorable mention in 2019 as well.

This is the second straight season the Colts have drafted a Penn State player. Robert Windsor was drafted last year by the Colts.