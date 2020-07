UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – Penn State will bring one of the very best tight ends back this fall in Pat Freiermuth, but the talent doesn’t stop there.

Tight end Zack Kuntz, a redshirt sophomore, said Wednesday that Penn State has the ‘most talented’ tight end room in the country. Kuntz went on to say the room looks to its leader and best player, Freiermuth, to not only lead on the field, but to push those in the room to be better.