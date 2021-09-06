Penn State’s Stout named Big Ten special teams player of the week

Penn State place kicker Jordan Stout punts against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State senior kicker Jordan Stout was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday after his contribution to Penn State’s victory against Wisconsin.

Stout averaged 53.9 yards per punt on seven attempts, which is ranked second in a Penn State game. The first place rank belongs to Ralph Giacomarro, who averaged 54.75 in 1981 against Syracuse.

Stout hit a 76-yard punt during the Wisconsin game, which is tied for the third-longest punt in program history. He also hit a 24-yard field goal to tie the game in the fourth quarter before Penn State eventually won 16-10.

He currently has the top punting average in the country and the third-best average in the Big Ten.

Penn State will compete in their home opener against Ball State on Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m.