Penn State’s STATEment Program to aid student-athletes in NIL branding

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Now that NCAA student-athletes can profit off their Name, Image, and Likeness, Penn State is taking steps to aid student-athletes in the uncharted waters of NIL rights.
Penn State is launching the STATEment Program, which the athletic department describes as a program to help student-athletes develop the life skills needed to manage Name, Image, and Likeness branding with an emphasis on entrepreneurship.
Penn State athletics said in a partial statement, “STATEment’s educational focus will be on brand building, social media responsibility, financial literacy, professionalism, media training, interest and values assessment, diversity and inclusion, and alumni and industry relationships. Most importantly, STATEment is a program which will continue to evolve in the ever-changing world of college athletics.”
The first Nittany Lions have signed deals.
Reports say linebackers Brandon Smith and Curtis Jacobs, defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo, quarterback Ta’quon Roberson have partnered with Yoke Gaming.
Quarterback Sean Clifford has shirts with his face and a profile on Cameo.
Wrestler Roman Bravo-Young has a raffle for his branded shoes.