Penn State’s STATEment Program to aid student-athletes in NIL branding

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, the national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown. A set of proposals to permit NCAA athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorships deals will go up for vote in January, the last step for the association to change its rules but not the last word on how name, image and likeness compensation will work. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Now that NCAA student-athletes can profit off their Name, Image, and Likeness, Penn State is taking steps to aid student-athletes in the uncharted waters of NIL rights.

Penn State is launching the STATEment Program, which the athletic department describes as a program to help student-athletes develop the life skills needed to manage Name, Image, and Likeness branding with an emphasis on entrepreneurship.

Penn State athletics said in a partial statement, “STATEment’s educational focus will be on brand building, social media responsibility, financial literacy, professionalism, media training, interest and values assessment, diversity and inclusion, and alumni and industry relationships. Most importantly, STATEment is a program which will continue to evolve in the ever-changing world of college athletics.”

The first Nittany Lions have signed deals.

Reports say linebackers Brandon Smith and Curtis Jacobs, defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo, quarterback Ta’quon Roberson have partnered with Yoke Gaming.

I’ve joined @yokegaming. All fans can now game with me. Request me so we can play💯 pic.twitter.com/txMoMT5rsy — Curtis Jacobs (@CurtisUpNext23) July 1, 2021

Quarterback Sean Clifford has shirts with his face and a profile on Cameo.

Excited to have a platform to connect with y’all on @BookCameo



Click the link to connect! Check out my Cameo profile: https://t.co/jdyM0uBFqs — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) July 1, 2021



Wrestler Roman Bravo-Young has a raffle for his branded shoes.