Penn State’s running back room is still loaded

You were used to seeing a single feature back dominate for Penn State before the 2019 season.

Then, you still saw dominance, but just spread between four different running backs. Journey Brown finished the season as the lead running back (putting up 202 yards in the Cotton Bowl for offensive MVP), but Noah Cain, Devyn Ford and Ricky Slade all played significant roles.

Brown finished the season with 890 yards and 12 touchdowns. Cain finished with 443 yards and eight touchdowns. Ford finished with 294 yards. Finally, Slade finished with 214 yards.

Now, you add freshmen Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee into the mix.

You could see Penn State spread carries around once again.

Watch the video above to hear from Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider.