Penn State’s Reaves has strong showing in latest Summer League game

Former Penn State guard Josh Reaves finished with a double-double Monday night in the Mavericks latest Summer League game against the Kings.

Reaves finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two assists Monday for his best performance yet.

In his first game against the Nets, he finished with two points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal. He then rallied for 13 points in his next game against the rockets.

You can catch Reaves next on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. against Croatia televised on ESPNU.

You can find a collection of his highlights below: