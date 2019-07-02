Penn State’s Reaves and Carr set for NBA Summer League

Two former Penn State basketball standouts will suit up for NBA teams in the Summer League.

Guards Josh Reaves and Tony Carr will look to catch some attention in the NBA Summer League.

Reaves will play for the Dallas Mavericks after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. Reaves took home Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior last season. He scored 1,079 career points, pulled down 540 rebounds and had 310 assists to go along with his 250 total steals as a Nittany Lion.

The Mavericks start Summer League play in Las Vegas Friday at 7 p.m. against the Brooklyn Nets televised on NBA TV.

Carr will play for his former NBA team the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans drafted Carr in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft making him the first Penn State player drafted since 1999.

Carr then played professionally in Italy.

The Pelicans will open up Summer League play in Las Vegas Friday at 9:30 p.m. against the New York Knicks televised on ESPN.