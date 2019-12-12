Closings & Delays
Penn State’s Parsons and Freiermuth headline latest All-American honors

Nittany Nation

Penn State sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons continues to fill up the trophy case.

He earned first-team All-American honors handed out by Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report Wednesday. The Athletic awarded the linebacker second-team All-American honors.

The Athletic also awarded sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth second-team All-American honors.

In addition to the All-America teams, the Associated Press released its All-Big Ten teams Wednesday. Parsons was the lone first-teamer.

Freiermuth, offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, wide receiver KJ Hamler, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and defensive lineman Robert Windsor all landed on the AP second team.

Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields earned third team All-Big Ten honors.

