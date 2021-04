STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – One Penn State player will go down in the NCAA lacrosse record book.

Mac O’Keefe set a new NCAA record for career goals (217) while defeating Michigan in overtime Friday night:

Mac O'Keefe!



Goal No. 217 wins it in OT on Senior Day! What a game! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/5MUCh0u8bI — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) April 16, 2021

Penn State defeated Michigan 14-13 in overtime on senior day behind six goals from O’Keefe.

Penn State moved to 3-6 overall and will wrap up the regular season on the road at Ohio State on Saturday, April 24.