One Penn State senior lacrosse All-American plans on taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility.

Forward Mac O’Keefe announced Friday he will return to Penn State for one more season.

The NCAA decided to extend an extra year of eligibility to all Division I spring sport athletes. According to Penn State’s athletics website, O’Keefe has more goals than any other Penn State player in history. He earned second-team All-American recognition as a junior in 2019.