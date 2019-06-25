Penn State’s Nickal and McHugh named PSU student-athletes of the year

Two Penn State athletes will leave their marks on the University.

Penn State announced Monday wrestler Bo Nickal and swimmer Ally McHugh are the school’s student-athletes of the year.

Both earned national championships for Penn State. You can find a summary of each athlete’s career below courtesy of Penn State athletics.

Ally McHugh

Ally McHugh became the first swimmer in Penn State women’s swimming and diving history to win an NCAA individual championship, capturing the 1650 freestyle at the 2019 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The gold medal was her second NCAA medal overall, as she earned a silver in the same event at the 2018 NCAA Championships. A member of the U.S National team, McHugh also won the women’s 400 IM at the 2018 USA Swimming National Championships.

A two-time All-American by virtue of her two medal-winning performances at NCAA’s, she also was a four-time honorable mention All-America in the 500 free (2018), 1650 free (2017) and 400 IM (2017, 2019). At the Big Ten Championships, McHugh was a four-time champion or runner-up, earning two gold and two silver during her career. She claimed gold in the 2018 and 2019 in the 1650 free, setting a meet record with her 2018 swim (15:43.34), and she brought home silver in the 400 IM in 2017 and 2018. McHugh holds Penn State records in the 500 free, 1000 free, 1650 free and 400 IM.

McHugh took 21 credits during her final semester to graduate in May with a degree in biobehavioral health. Her efforts in the classroom and pool earned her College Swimming Coaches Association of America Academic All-American honors.

The Philadelphia native was selected Penn State’s 2018-19 female recipient of the Big Ten Medal of Honor, the conference’s most prestigious accolade, which recognizes academic and athletic excellence. McHugh also was among several recipients of the University’s 2018-19 John W. Oswald Award, which annually recognizes graduating seniors who have provided outstanding leadership in at least one of several areas of activity at the University.

Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal established himself as the nation’s top wrestler this season, winning his third consecutive NCAA title (this one at 197) and helping lead the Penn State wrestlers to the 2019 NCAA Championship. Nickal ended his senior season with a perfect 30-0 record, including 18 pins, three technical falls and six majors.

Nickal graduated from Penn State with a 120-3 career record, with 59 pins, 12 techs and 23 majors. In all, 94 of his 120 wins (78.3 percent) were for bonus points.

Among Nickal’s honors: 2019 Hodge Trophy Award winner as the nation’s top collegiate wrestler, 19-1 career all-time record in the NCAA Championship; 2019 Co-Big Ten Wrestler of the Year (shared with teammate Jason Nolf); a three-time NCAA Champion, four-time NCAA finalist and four-time All-American and the 2019 NCAA Most Dominant Wrestler.

Prior accolades for Nickal include being selected the 2018 NCAA Tournament Outstanding Wrestler and 2017 NCAA Tournament Gorriaran Award recipient. He ends his career second on Penn State’s all-time pins list (59); T-3rd on Penn State’s all-time NCAA wins list (19); and T-13th on Penn State’s all-time wins list (120). Nickal also was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, was a first team NWCA National All-Academic selection and won the 2019 U.S. Open title this past April.

During Nickal’s career at Penn State, he helped the squad continue its dominance as the nation’s top wrestling program, which has won eight NCAA Championships since 2011. Nickal was a leader on teams that won four NCAA Championships (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), two Big Ten tournament titles (2016 and 2019), four Big Ten regular season (dual meet) titles (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019), post four straight undefeated dual meet seasons, meaning Nickal never lost a dual meet as a collegiate wrestler, and won two NWCA Dual Championship Series crowns.