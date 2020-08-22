Penn State’s new softball coach is bringing some Hawaiian flair to Happy Valley

Penn State’s new softball coach will have her chance to make a mark in the Big Ten.

Clarisa Crowell will take over Penn State after coaching the last eight seasons at Miami University (OH). She left the Redhawks as the winningest coach in school history with a 208-182 record.

Crowell is a native Hawaiian. Both of her parents are also native to Hawaii and she said she still has family that lives there. Her father was in the military and moved the family to Maryland in 1991.

She said Hawaiian culture still influences her and her coaching style today.

