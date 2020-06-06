Penn State’s Mustipher hopes to inspire next generation by using his platform

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Most Penn State football players are back on campus or will be in a couple days.

And outside of just hoping their season isn’t canceled or cut short, they’ll also have their attention focused on changing the country for the better.

Earlier this week, the football team had a program wide meeting talking about the protests and the current climate going around the country right now.

Defensive lineman PJ Mustipher talked about moving forward, because not only does he represent his school and his team, but he wants to provide a voice for those who are looking to be in his shoes in the future.

“In 20 years, I don’t want kids to feel like they don’t have a voice. I don’t want them to feel like they can’t say what they want to say,” Mustipher said.

“We do have to walk a tight rope of what we say, but at the end of the day, we are able to voice our opinions and do so, so that’s what’s important to me when going through all this, I want to be a representative of what to do for kids who want to be in my position and I want to do it the correct way.”