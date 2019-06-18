Penn State’s linebackers looking to lead the way

It was a position group with plenty of question marks and now it’s a group with plenty of answers.

Penn State’s linebackers might be the most experienced group on the defense heading into 2019.

The defense returns leading tackler (and only a sophomore) Micah Parsons along with starters Cam Brown and Jan Johnson.

Johnson started last season as a walk on and finished with a scholarship after starting at middle linebacker all last year.

The group also returns Jesse Luketa, Ellis Brooks and others who have had significant playing time.

Watch the video above for more.