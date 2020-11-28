Penn State’s Jekot makes her return to the court

She had waited nearly two years to make her mark on the court. Now she is back and in a new uniform.

Penn State guard Kelly Jekot transferred in from Villanova. She had a productive career for the Wildcats. She started the last two years for Villanova and averaged 11.3 (17-18) and 13.6 points per game (18-19).

She tore her ACL in the Big East tournament at the end of her junior season. She then decided to transfer to Penn State. It had been 626 days since she played in a college basketball game.

She then scored her 1,000th career point in the third quarter against Coppin State. Watch the video at the top of this story for more.