Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Penn State Nittany Lions using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

20. Aaron Maybin (DE)- Draft pick: Round 1, #11 overall in 2009

Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

19. John Cappelletti (RB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #11 overall in 1974

Drafted by: Los Angeles Rams

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

18. Keith Dorney (T)- Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 1979

Drafted by: Detroit Lions

Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (1 Pro Bowls)

17. Kyle Brady (TE)- Draft pick: Round 1, #9 overall in 1995

Drafted by: NY Jets

Years as a starter in NFL: 13 (0 Pro Bowls)

16. Shane Conlan (LB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #8 overall in 1987

Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (3 Pro Bowls)

15. Ed O’Neil (LB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #8 overall in 1974

Drafted by: Detroit Lions

Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

14. Mike Munchak (G)- Draft pick: Round 1, #8 overall in 1982

Drafted by: Houston Texans

Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (9 Pro Bowls)

13. Todd Blackledge (QB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 1983

Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

12. Mike Reid (DT)- Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 1970

Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (2 Pro Bowls)

11. Levi Brown (T)- Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 2007

Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

10. Curtis Enis (RB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 1998

Drafted by: Chicago Bears

Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

9. Kerry Collins (QB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 1995

Drafted by: Carolina Panthers

Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (2 Pro Bowls)

8. Kenny Jackson (WR)- Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 1984

Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

7. Bruce Clark (DE)- Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 1980

Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (1 Pro Bowls)

6. Curt Warner (RB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 1983

Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (3 Pro Bowls)

5. Saquon Barkley (RB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 2018

Drafted by: NY Giants

Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (1 Pro Bowls)

4. Blair Thomas (RB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 1990

Drafted by: NY Jets

Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

3. LaVar Arrington (LB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 2000

Drafted by: Washington Football Team

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (3 Pro Bowls)

2. Ki-Jana Carter (RB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 1995

Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

1. Courtney Brown (DE)- Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2000