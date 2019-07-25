Penn State’s Hamler named to Hornung Watch List

The collection of preseason hype grows for Penn State football.

Penn State sophomore wide receiver KJ Hamler landed on the Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list Thursday.

The award goes to college football’s most versatile player. Hamler was a finalist for the award in 2018. Purdue’s Rondale Moore won the award last season.

Penn State’s Saquon Barkley won the award in 2017.

Hamler is also on preseason watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Biletnikoff Award.

You can find a complete list of Penn State players and coaches on watch lists below:

Head Coach James Franklin: Dodd Trophy

WR KJ Hamler – Maxwell Award, Biletnikoff Award, Hornung Award

DE Yetur Gross-Matos: Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy

LB Micah Parsons: Butkus Award, Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy

DL Robert Windsor: Nagurski Trophy, Outland Trophy

LB Cam Brown: Butkus Award

C Michael Menet: Rimington Trophy

TE Pat Freiermuth: Mackey Award

P Blake Gillikin: Ray Guy Award