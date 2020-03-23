Penn State’s Grant Ament to forgo final year of eligibility

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The NCAA is likely to give all spring sports athletes an additional year of eligibility but one Penn State lacrosse player is not waiting .

Star midfielder Grant Ament announced Sunday via Instagram that he will be forgoing his potential sixth year in Happy Valley.

“The NCAA has been extremely gracious and has granted all spring athletes an extra year of eligibility in lieu of the cancellation,” Ament said in his Instagram post. “But, after talking to my family, I have decided that my time in a Penn State uniform has run its course and I will not be taking the year of eligibility,” Ament said.

He will leave as arguably one of the best players in program history, and Big Ten history. He set program records and conference records for points and assists, which included an NCAA single-season record for assists with 96 in 2019.