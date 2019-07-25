Penn State’s Gillikin named to Ray Guy Award watch list

Penn State punter Blake Gillikin looks to have a memorable senior year.

The veteran punter is on the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award. The award goes to college football’s top punter.

Congratulations to our 2019 pre-season watch list punters!!! Nomination forms will be released to schools tomorrow.

You can find a full list of Penn State players and coaches on preseason watch lists below:

Head Coach James Franklin: Dodd Trophy

WR KJ Hamler – Maxwell Award, Biletnikoff Award, Hornung Award

DE Yetur Gross-Matos: Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy

LB Micah Parsons: Butkus Award, Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy

DL Robert Windsor: Nagurski Trophy, Outland Trophy

LB Cam Brown: Butkus Award

C Michael Menet: Rimington Trophy

TE Pat Freiermuth: Mackey Award

P Blake Gillikin: Ray Guy Award