Penn State’s Gillikin named to Ray Guy Award watch list

Penn State punter Blake Gillikin looks to have a memorable senior year.
The veteran punter is on the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award. The award goes to college football’s top punter.
You can find a full list of Penn State players and coaches on preseason watch lists below:
Head Coach James Franklin: Dodd Trophy
WR KJ Hamler – Maxwell Award, Biletnikoff Award, Hornung Award
DE Yetur Gross-Matos: Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy
LB Micah Parsons: Butkus Award, Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy
DL Robert Windsor: Nagurski Trophy, Outland Trophy
LB Cam Brown: Butkus Award
C Michael Menet: Rimington Trophy
TE Pat Freiermuth: Mackey Award
P Blake Gillikin: Ray Guy Award