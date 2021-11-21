Penn State’s defense shining in shutout over Rutgers

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College,Pa.,Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Brent Pry’s defense this year, is arguably one of his best ever. The Nittany Lions are leading the Big Ten in scoring defense.

Saturday’s 28-0 shutout over Rutgers was the second time this season the Nittany Lions have held their opponents scoreless, the first time in program history a team has recorded two conference shutouts in one season.

Penn State was able to win the field position battle. Jordan Stout averaged 43 yards per punt, and pinned most of them inside the 10 yard line. The Nittany Lions defense held Rutgers to 160 total yards, including holding them to four of 16 on third down. It was a performance head coach James Franklin was incredibly proud of.

“The defense played lights out again,” said Franklin. “First time in program history, we’ve held two Big 10 opponents to shut outs.”

“They like to run the ball and for the game that they want, you know, they run the ball very well,” said Jaquan Brisker, a senior safety. “So we knew if we played on their side a little bit more and just did our job that you know, we were gonna be in great position as a defense and you know, setup our offense to score points and things like that.”

This was the last game at Beaver Stadium this season. up next for Penn State is the season finale against Michigan State.

