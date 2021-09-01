Penn State’s defense focuses on shutting down Wisconsin’s QB

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State’s defense has a goal this season and that is to force about three turnovers in each game this season. That goal however may pale In comparison to stopping Wisconsin’s Sophomore Quarterback Graham Metz.

He Was sensational at times a season ago even drawing comparisons to former Badger Quarterback Russell Wilson.

While the Badgers are Usually known for their physical play and power running game Senior Safety Jaquan Brisker says It’s Metz that the Nittany Lions see as a threat.

“Just the way he controls the offense,” Brisker said. “Watching film, I’ve seen that he can throw the ball. He can throw it deep, he can throw it outside, inside, and he reads defenses. I also saw that he will be able to run when he wants to. If it’s not there he will run the ball and he has good speed to be able to scramble.”

When a QB is on the move discipline and tackling are key. Poor tackling was one thing that plagued the Nittany Lions during their five-game losing streak to open up the season in 2020.