Penn State’s cornerback position is loaded

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – There is no such thing as too much talent on a roster in college football.

Although, someone will have to sit on the bench. That’s just how it goes.

Penn State is currently loaded at cornerback. Notable returners include Joey Porter Jr., super-senior Tariq Castro-Fields and State College native Keaton Ellis.

Marquis Wilson and Daequan Hardy also have significant playing experience. You can also throw South Carolina transfer Johnny Dixon in the mix as well as early enrollee freshman Kalen King.

