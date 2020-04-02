Penn State’s 52nd Nittany Lion has a message for you

The 52nd student to wear the Nittany Lion costume just wrapped up his career as the school’s mascot.

Zach Sowa played the Nittany Lion for the last three years. He took over as the Lion in the spring of 2017 when he was a freshman. He danced in the latest THON and helped raised nearly $50,000 for children with cancer and then he turned over the suit.

Now Sowa is at home like many of us.

We caught up with Sowa this week to talk all things Nittany Lion.

First, he has a message to all the Penn Staters in a time where the Coronavirus – and quarantine – seems to be all you hear about.

