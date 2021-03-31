Penn Stater Chris Hogan joins pro lacrosse team

New England Patriots’ Chris Hogan can’t get a hold of a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Former Penn State lacrosse player and NFL wide receiver Chris Hogan has a new team.

The Cannons Lacrosse Club of the Premiere Lacrosse League announced it had signed Hogan Wednesday.

Excited to welcome these men to Cannons LC! 💥💣 pic.twitter.com/Yuj1LZc9tI — Cannons Lacrosse Club (@PLLCannons) March 31, 2021

Hogan played nine seasons in the NFL most notably with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Hogan declared for the PLL draft, but was not picked.

Cannons Lacrosse Club had previously been based in Boston as a part of Major League Lacrosse. Now as an affiliate with the PLL, teams are not affiliated with cities and instead travel around the country playing games.