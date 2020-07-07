Penn Stater Calvin Booth officially named Denver Nuggets general manager

Former Penn State basketball player Calvin Booth is officially taking over as the general manager of the Denver Nuggets.

The team made the news official today with an announcement. The Denver Post reported the news back in April.

We have officially named Calvin Booth as our new General Manager! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/mdR9jix7i4 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 7, 2020

Booth is in his third season with the Nuggets, serving as the assistant general manager during that time. Before landing his job with the Nuggets, Booth was the director of player personnel and pro personnel for the Minnesota Timberwolves for four seasons.

In college, Booth was known as a rim protector, finishing with 428 blocked shots during his time with the Nittany Lions. He left Penn State in 1999 as the all time leader in blocks in both school history and Big Ten history.