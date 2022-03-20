DETROIT (WTAJ) – Penn State wrestling won the program’s 10th NCAA Wrestling Championship, ninth under head coach Cael Sanderson.

The Nittany Lions clinched the team title before the start the individual final session.

Five Nittany Lions made the finals, all five won national championships.

At 133 pounds, no. 1 Roman Bravo-Young beat no. 2 Daton Fix from Oklahoma State. The duo met last year in the national championship, where Bravo-Young won. The senior finished the season with a perfect 22-0 record.

At 141 pounds, no. 1 Nick Lee beat no. 15 Kizhan Clarke from North Carolina. Lee dominated the match and won his second-straight national title, 10-3. He is Penn State’s first-ever five-time All-American. He finished the season with a perfect 22-0 record.

At 174 pounds, no. 1 Carter Starocci beat no. 2 Mekhi Lewis from Virginia Tech, a former national champion. The pair went to sudden victory, where Starocci won by riding time. This is the Erie native’s second national title. He also finished with a perfect 23-0 record.

At 184 pounds, no. 2 Aaron Brooks won his second national championship, beating no. 1 Myles Amine from Michigan, 5-3. The pair met in the Big Ten Championship, where Amine won. Brooks finished the year with a 21-1 record.

At 197 pounds, no. 1 Max Dean beat no. 6 Jacob Warner from Iowa for his first national championship. He finished the year with a 23-1 record.