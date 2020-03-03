Penn State wrestling sets its postseason lineup

The money team is set.

After injuries affected the lineup all season, Penn State wrestling has finally decided its group of guys heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

You can view the full postseason lineup below for Penn State.

Oops forgot to attach image pic.twitter.com/qHM5Z5fecf — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) March 2, 2020

Penn State’s biggest question mark was at 157 pounds. Brady Berge had been recovering from a concussion all season before coach Cael Sanderson announced he would be done for the season after Penn State’s dual win over American.

Bo Pipher had started the majority of the year at 157, but Luke Gardner had also wrestled at the weight. According to Sanderson, Pipher won the wrestle-off against Gardner last week and will represent the Nittany Lions in the postseason.

The other looming question: could Ohio State transfer Greg Kerkvliet step in at heavyweight for Penn State this postseason?

The answer is no. You can hear why below in from coach Sanderson: