Penn State wrestling reschedules dual with Michigan

Nittany Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State will get back to the mat this weekend after all.

The No. 3 Nittany Lions will trip to No. 2 Michigan for a dual Sunday morning televised on the Big Ten Network.

The dual was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. It was moved up 30 minutes to fit a television time slot for the Big Ten Network.

Penn State had previously planned to host No. 1 Iowa Friday night. COVID-19 positives with the Hawkeyes forced the postponement of the dual. It is unclear if the Iowa matchup will be made up before the postseason.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


app apple google

Don't Miss