Penn State wrestling reschedules dual with Michigan

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State will get back to the mat this weekend after all.
The No. 3 Nittany Lions will trip to No. 2 Michigan for a dual Sunday morning televised on the Big Ten Network.
The dual was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. It was moved up 30 minutes to fit a television time slot for the Big Ten Network.
Penn State had previously planned to host No. 1 Iowa Friday night. COVID-19 positives with the Hawkeyes forced the postponement of the dual. It is unclear if the Iowa matchup will be made up before the postseason.