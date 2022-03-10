UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State heads to the NCAA Wrestling Tournament in Detroit, seeking their ninth National Title under head coach Cael Sanderson.

The Nittany Lions take four top-seeded wrestlers into the weekend including Max Dean, Carter Starocci, Nick Lee, and Roman Bravo-Young.

The Nittany Lions come off an upset defeat in the Big Ten Championships at the hands of Michigan. When asked whether or not he thought the loss would impact Penn State, Sanderson said he always believes adversity is good, but is not sure it will factor much into next week.

“I think history would show it is a blessing and brings out strength in you individually and brings out strength in you as a team,” said Sanderson. “That really doesn’t have anything to do with next week. It’s certainly not going to hurt our team effort and performance.”

Penn State will be the favorites to win the title despite losing the conference meet. The Nittany Lions won the national title in both 2017 and 2018 despite losing the conference tournament..

