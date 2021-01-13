Penn State wrestling pauses team activities due to COVID-19 positives

The start of the Penn State wrestling season will be postponed.

According to a media release, the Nittany Lions have paused team activities within its wrestling program. The pause is a result of positive COVID-19 test results in “Tier 1” personnel. The NCAA defines Tier 1 personnel as “the highest exposure tier and consists of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.”

Penn State was set to open the season at Rutgers on Saturday, Jan. 16. According to the release, both schools will coordinate with the Big Ten to reschedule the dual meet.

The PSU athletic department released its latest COVID-19 test results Wednesday. These results are from tests conducted from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8. They may not include the positives resulting in the postponement of the wresting program’s season opener.

Penn State athletics released its latest COVID test results today.



Jan. 2-8

1,094 tests

7 positives



Keep in mind Penn State paused basketball activity on Jan. 6 because of positive test results. — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) January 13, 2021

Penn State wrestling is the second program in two weeks to pause team activities. Penn State basketball did the same on Jan. 6 because of positive test results.

The wrestling team’s next scheduled competition is its home opener on Sunday, Jan. 24 against Michigan State. According to the media release, there are no schedule changes beyond Jan. 16 at this time.