Penn State wrestling looks to leave 2020 frustrations behind

College wrestling saw its pinnacle opportunity disappear last March.

Penn State is used to winning on the biggest stage. The Nittany Lions had won eight of the last nine NCAA titles including the last four.

The 2020 seasons looked to be a competitive finish with the Iowa Hawkeyes entering the postseason as the No. 1 team in the country with Penn State checking in at No. 2.

Well… COVID-19 had other plans.

Penn State, Iowa, the Big Ten and the rest of NCAA wrestling saw the national championships canceled because of the virus that has changed lives around the world.

The Nittany Lions will open the 2021 season Saturday at Rutgers. The 2021 season will be shorter and only consist of Big Ten competition along with six COVID-19 tests a week.

The wait is over and Penn State is once again chasing championships.