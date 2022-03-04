LINCOLN, Ne. (WTAJ) – Six Penn State wrestlers will have first-round byes at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships this weekend in Lincoln, Ne.

Four Nittany Lions are top seeds at their respective weights.

Penn State went undefeated in the dual meet season, and won the 2022 Big Ten Regular Season title. It was the sixth time under head coach Cael Sanderson that the Nittany Lions have gone undefeated in the regular season.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.