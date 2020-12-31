Penn State wrestling announces 2021 schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – 2020 robbed Penn State fans of many things, including watching Cael Sanderson’s wrestling squad go for another national title.

On Thursday, the Big Ten announced its conference schedule for the 2021 wrestling season.

Penn State will visit Rutgers on Saturday, Jan. 16, to open up the new season in the last place it competed nearly a year ago (Rutgers hosted the 2020 Big Ten Championship last March). The Nittany Lions then host Michigan State on Sunday, Jan. 24.

Penn State’s next two dates will be road tri-meets. Tri-meets feature three teams wrestling at one site with all teams present wrestling two duals in one day’s worth of competition. Penn State will trek to Northwestern on Saturday, Jan. 30, for matches with Northwestern and Indiana. The next week, Penn State visits Michigan for a tri-meet on Sunday, Feb. 7. Penn State will battle the Wolverines and Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday, Feb. 12 in a dual meet in Happy Valley. The final weekend of the regular season has Penn State visiting Ohio State on Friday, Feb. 19, and closing out the regular season by hosting Maryland on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Penn State will host the 2021 Big Ten Championships on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7. The 2021 NCAA Championships will take place on March 18-20 in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.